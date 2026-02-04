Super League 2026: Hull KR preview, squad and prediction

THERE can be few superlatives left to describe Hull KR in 2025.

Willie Peters’ side lost just five times throughout the entire campaign, scooping up the Challenge Cup, League Leaders’ Shield and the Grand Final.

Now bracing to make it four trophies in a year with the World Club Challenge clash against Brisbane Broncos in February, Rovers are primed to do it all over again in 2026.

It will be a much-changed backroom staff working alongside Peters, however, with ex-Wakefield man Luke Gale and former Huddersfield boss Ian Watson replacing Shaun Kenny-Dowall and Danny Ward as assistant coaches.

On the field, too, there will be some different names as the likes of Tom Amone, Karl Lawton, Jordan Dezaria and Declan Murphy join Rovers’ ranks whilst big hitters Jared Waerea-Hargreaves and Michael McIlorum have retired and Kelepi Tanginoa heads for Warrington.

A Super League side has never achieved a back-to-back treble and everyone will be gunning for Rovers in 2026. The issue with KR’s start could also prove key – after facing York in Round One, Peters’ men play the World Club Challenge and then head to Las Vegas to take on Leeds.

Such distractions so early on can make or break a side.

One to watch

There really can only be one person to be named as ‘one to watch’ for Hull KR and that man is Mikey Lewis.

Coming close to securing the Man of Steel two years in a row, the livewire has quickly established himself as one of Super League’s best halfbacks – and there is still so much more growth in him.

A more mature side to his game was seen last season and that experience will prove key in 2026.

Talking tactics with Jodie Cunningham

Rinse and repeat will be the message for Hull KR after a clean sweep of trophies in 2025.

There was a question mark on how they would be led around the field without an outright organising half but Tyrone May and Mikey Lewis were largely seamless in their transitions from defence to attack, taking every opportunity to challenge defences which we will no doubt see more of this season.

Rovers always manage to keep themselves in games and have a belief they can score from anywhere, but the gem in the crown will be keeping star place kicker Rhyse Martin free from injury this season so the Robins can take two points away from games, even when they aren’t at their best.

Potential milestones

Joe Burgess needs 20 tries for 200 in his career

Mikey Lewis needs 19 appearances for 150 for Hull KR

Jez Litten needs 1 appearance for 200 in his career

Squad: 1 Arthur Mourgue, 2 Tom Davies, 3 Peta Hiku, 4 Oliver Gildart, 5 Joe Burgess, 6 Mikey Lewis, 7 Tyrone May, 8 Sauaso Sue, 9 Jez Litten, 10 Tom Amone, 11 Dean Hadley, 12 James Batchelor, 13 Elliot Minchella, 14 Jack Broadbent, 15 Sam Luckley, 16 Jai Whitbread, 17 Rhyse Martin, 18 Jack Brown, 19 Karl Lawton, 20 Jordan Dezaria, 21 Noah Booth, 22 Bill Leyland, 23 Lee Kershaw, 24 Jack Charles, 25 Louix Gorman, 26 Harvey Horne, 27 Leon Ruan, 28 Zach Fishwick, 29 Tom Whitehead, 30 Cobie Wainhouse, 31 Declan Murphy, 32 Jumah Sambou, 33 Frankie Dearlove

Ins: Tom Amone (Castleford), Jumah Sambou (Oldham), Declan Murphy (Salford), Cobie Wainhouse, Jack Charles (both Hull FC), Jordan Dezaria (Catalans), Tom Whitehead (Warrington), Karl Lawton (North Queensland)

Outs: Jared Waerea-Hargreaves (retired), Niall Evalds (Huddersfield), Michael McIlorum (retired), Rowan Milnes (Bradford), AJ Wallace (Toulouse), Danny Richardson (York), Phoenix Laulu-Togaga’e (Catalans), Lennie Ellis (Sheffield), Eribe Doro (Bradford), Kelepi Tanginoa (Warrington), Leo Tennison (York), Leon Ruan (Bradford, loan), Jumah Sambou (Widnes, loan)

RLW predicts: 1st

First published in Rugby League World magazine, Issue 517 (February 2026)