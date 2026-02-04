Super League 2026: Hull FC preview, squad and prediction

FOR the first time in a while, things are looking up on the west side of Hull.

After sliding down the Super League table for four years, Hull FC rebounded under the guidance of John Cartwright last year.

It wasn’t quite enough for a play-off spot, finishing one place and three points shy, but it has provided considerable optimism for Cartwright’s second season at the helm.

They are now a far more difficult side to beat, have top-class experience to lean on in Aidan Sezer, Zak Hardaker and (if fit) John Asiata, and local favourites like Lewis Martin, Davy Litten and Harvey Barron are coming into their own.

Will Pryce couldn’t fully motor after his mid-season arrival but should only be better this season, while Aussie half-back Jake Arthur has joined to take some pressure off skipper Sezer.

With the forward pack significantly strengthened by Sam Lisone, Joe Batchelor and James Bell, plus up-and-coming Harvie Hill and Connor Bailey, it looks an upgraded squad capable of achieving Hull’s first top-six finish since 2020.

One to watch

John Asiata’s hamstrings. The loose-forward is pivotal to the way that Hull play, but he was limited to 17 games last year thanks to not one but two significant tears.

With Asiata in the side they won 59 percent of games, while that figure dropped to 38 percent without him.

In other words, he’s the difference between making the play-offs and missing out, so keeping the 32-year-old former Leigh captain in one piece must be a top priority.

Talking tactics with Jodie Cunningham

Hull FC fans will be going into the season excited about the brand of rugby they’ll be treated to in 2026.

John Asiata’s work rate and ability to create space in the middle of the field will massively complement new powerhouse Sam Lisone as it did Herman Ese’ese last season.

Managing when to make middle rotations with players like Lisone and Ese’ese in order to achieve the biggest impact without pushing it to the point where they tire and come up with defensive errors will be a tactical challenge coach John Cartwright will thrive on.

The devastation caused by the big impact middles will provide the opportunity to see Will Pryce at his very best – taking advantage of half breaks, offloads and disrupted defences.

Potential milestones

Joe Batchelor needs 15 appearances for 200 in his career

Tom Briscoe needs 1 appearance for 450 in his career

Brad Fash needs 9 appearances for 200 for Hull FC

Squad: 1 Will Pryce, 2 Harvey Barron, 3 Davy Litten, 4 Zak Hardaker, 5 Lewis Martin, 6 Jake Arthur, 7 Aidan Sezer, 8 Herman Ese’ese, 9 Amir Bourouh, 10 Harvie Hill, 11 Joe Batchelor, 12 Jed Cartwright, 13 John Asiata, 14 Cade Cust, 15 James Bell, 16 Sam Lisone, 17 Liam Knight, 18 Ligi Sao, 19 Tom Briscoe, 20 Yusuf Aydin, 21 Arthur Romano, 22 Connor Bailey, 23 Brad Fash, 24 Logan Moy, 25 Matty Laidlaw, 26 Hugo Salabio, 27 Callum Kemp, 28 Joe Phillips, 29 Will Hutchinson, 30 Will Kirby, 31 Ryan Westerman, 32 Lloyd Kemp, 33 Roman Dawson, 34 Joe Ward, 35 Ben Johnson, 36 Lennon Clark

Ins: Sam Lisone (Leeds), Jake Arthur (Newcastle K), Connor Bailey (York), Joe Batchelor (St Helens), James Bell (St Helens), Harvie Hill (Wigan), Joe Phillips (Goole), Arthur Romano (Catalans)

Outs: Cobie Wainhouse (Hull KR), Jordan Rapana (retired), Jordan Lane (Castleford), Jack Ashworth (Castleford), Zach Jebson (Midlands), Jack Charles (Hull KR), Will Gardiner (Bradford), Liam Watts (Goole), Ed Chamberlain (Hull FC, loan), Denive Balmforth (York, loan)

RLW predicts: 6th

First published in Rugby League World magazine, Issue 517 (February 2026)