Super League attendance record broken as ‘rivals round’ draws big crowds

THE Super League attendance record for a six-match round has been broken.

A total of 86,080 fans attended the six ‘rivals round’ games over Easter, surpassing the previous record of 83,357 for the equivalent round in 2023.

Attendances were headlined by the 24,294 who saw Wigan’s Good Friday win over St Helens, while a crowd of 21,018 was present for the Hull derby, won by KR.

Wakefield Trinity vs Castleford Tigers

7,807 at the DIY Kitchens Stadium on Thursday night

Hull FC vs Hull KR

21,018 at the MKM Stadium on Friday afternoon

Wigan Warriors vs St Helens

24,294 at The Brick Community Stadium on Friday afternoon

Leeds Rhinos vs Huddersfield Giants

14,566 at AMT Headingley on Saturday evening

Leigh Leopards vs Warrington Wolves

9,627 at Leigh Sports Village on Saturday afternoon

Catalans Dragons vs Salford Red Devils

8,768 at Stade Gilbert Brutus on Saturday evening