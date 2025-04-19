Tommy Makinson scores hat-trick as Catalans Dragons run Salford Red Devils ragged

CATALANS DRAGONS 38 SALFORD RED DEVILS 10
STEVE BRADY, Stade Gilbert Brutus, Saturday
SALFORD scrambled together a team for a second trip to Perpignan within three weeks and continued to scramble for a further 80 minutes as they were run ragged by a ruthless Catalans.
Paul Rowley’s desperate weekly roll-call under special measures because of a cash crisis is becoming increasingly difficult, the Salford coach having to wait until the very last moments to name his starting line-up.
He scratched together an initial 18-man travelling squad then made final adjustments pre-match with Chris Hill, Deon Cross, Chris Atkin, Shane Wright and Sam Davis all missing out for a variety of funding-related reasons.
However, the return of Ryan Brierley at fullback (and newly-announced captain after the departure of Kallum Watkins) gave the Reds some experience in the backline.
There were just two changes for Les Dracs with Romain Navarrete and Clément Martin in for the injured Arthur Romano and loaned-out Jordan Dezaria, although centre Reimis Smith pulled up in the pre-match warm-up to be replaced by Fouad Yaha.
Catalans overtook Warrington and Wakefield in the Super League table, thanks to a Tommy Makinson hat-trick, moving up to seventh position as they finally got their season on track.
But for Salford, unless things get better off the pitch they are only going to get worse on it.
A heavy pre-match deluge dampened the pitch but couldn’t put out the Dragons’ fire as they set about the Red Devils from the off.
Once the smoke cleared from the fans’ fireworks, Makinson struck for his first try for Catalans, collecting a Luke Keary kick to the right corner.
Tariq Sims sliced through the line to score from ten metres out four minutes later, closely followed by a short-range burst over the line by Julian Bousquet to put the Dragons 16-0 in front.
Salford rallied with enterprise from Brierley, forcing Catalans into a goal-line drop-out. Joe Mellor, on his 300th career game, went close to scoring, failing to ground from a kick which rolled over the dead-ball line just before the break.
The second half started the same as the first with a third-minute try for Tevita Satae.
Navarrete was then held short of the line according to the video referee, but there was no mistake for Makinson when he collected from the scrum to cross in the right corner for his second try, which saw him pass the mark of 1500 Super League points.
Matthieu Laguerre was next over as the Devils’ defence disintegrated, but Salford weren’t done when former Dragon Tiaki Chan went on a barnstorming run to release loanee Jonny Vaughan for a 68th-minute try.
Chan wanted the last say with a powerful burst over the line four minutes from the end, to the delight of the visiting fans and his father Alex who is general manager at the Dragons and raised a wry smile on the touchline.
But Makinson made the headlines with a last-minute hat-trick of tries from a Keary kick.
It’s a sign of the strength of support for Salford that their fans were making all of the noise during the game and they were singing in the Perpignan rain long into the evening. If only they could sing when they’re winning.
GAMESTAR: Luke Keary is starting to show his dominance in the halves for Catalans with a controlled and composed performance.
GAMEBREAKER: Tevita Satae’e 42nd-minute try broke Salford’s hearts and it was downhill from there.
HIGHLIGHT REEL: A 40-metre dash from former Dragon Tiaki Chan fed Jake Thewlis, who passed inside to his fellow loan player Jonny Vaughan for a try which had the Reds singing in the rain.
ALBERT GOLDTHORPE POINTS
3 pts Luke Keary (Catalans)
2 pts Tommy Makinson (Catalans)
1 pt Ryan Brierley (Salford)
MATCHFACTS
DRAGONS
26 Guillermo Aispuro-Bichet
2 Tommy Makinson
3 Matthieu Laguerre
22 Fouad Yaha
29 Léo Darrelatour
6 Luke Keary
21 Théo Fages
8 Tevita Pangai Jr
9 Ben Garcia
10 Julian Bousquet
11 Tariq Sims
17 Bayley Sironen
13 Oliver Partington
Subs (all used)
14 Alrix Da Costa
15 Tevita Satae
16 Romain Navarrete
19 Paul Séguier
18th man (not used)
18 César Rougé
Also in 21-man squad
4 Reimis Smith
24 Franck Maria
28 Clément Martin
Tries: Makinson (5, 53, 79), Sims (9), Bousquet (16), Satae (42), Laguerre (59)
Goals: Aispuro-Bichet 5/7
RED DEVILS
1 Ryan Brierley
28 Nathan Connell
17 Esan Marsters
45 Jonny Vaughan
48 Jake Thewlis (D)
6 Jayden Nikorima
27 Kai Morgan
18 Jack Ormondroyd
9 Joe Mellor
30 Tiaki Chan
25 Ben Hellewell
22 Matty Foster
24 Harvey Wilson
Subs (all used)
13 Joe Shorrocks
19 Justin Sangaré
49 Harvey Makin (D)
43 George Hill
18th man (not used)
41 Finley Yates
Tries: Vaughan (68), Chan (76)
Goals: Brierley 1/2
SCORING SEQUENCE: 4-0, 10-0, 16-0; 22-0, 28-0, 32-0, 32-4, 32-10, 38-10
Rugby Leaguer & League Express Men of the Match
Dragons: Luke Keary; Red Devils: Ryan Brierley
Penalty count: 5-2
Half-time: 16-0
Referee: Marcus Griffiths
Attendance: 8,768