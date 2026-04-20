Super League Attendances: Hull FC and Wigan Warriors impress

   20/04/2026

WHAT were the Super League attendances over the weekend?

Hull FC 14-24 St Helens
12,148 at the MKM Stadium on Thursday night

Toulouse Olympique 0-46 Hull KR
6,135 at Stade Ernest Wallon on Friday night

York Knights 6-18 Leigh Leopards
Not given

Huddersfield Giants 22-56 Leeds Rhinos
5,644 at the Accu Stadium on Friday night

Wakefield Trinity 52-12 Bradford Bulls
8,608 at the DIY Kitchens Stadium on Saturday afternoon

Catalans Dragons 38-22 Warrington Wolves
9,525 at Stade Gilbert Brutus on Saturday night

Wigan Warriors 14-24 Castleford Tigers
13,442 at The Brick Community Stadium on Sunday afternoon