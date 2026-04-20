Super League Attendances: Hull FC and Wigan Warriors impress

WHAT were the Super League attendances over the weekend?
Hull FC 14-24 St Helens
12,148 at the MKM Stadium on Thursday night
Toulouse Olympique 0-46 Hull KR
6,135 at Stade Ernest Wallon on Friday night
York Knights 6-18 Leigh Leopards
Not given
Huddersfield Giants 22-56 Leeds Rhinos
5,644 at the Accu Stadium on Friday night
Wakefield Trinity 52-12 Bradford Bulls
8,608 at the DIY Kitchens Stadium on Saturday afternoon
Catalans Dragons 38-22 Warrington Wolves
9,525 at Stade Gilbert Brutus on Saturday night
Wigan Warriors 14-24 Castleford Tigers
13,442 at The Brick Community Stadium on Sunday afternoon