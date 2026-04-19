Ryan Carr hails ‘desperate’ Castleford Tigers and their star man

CASTLEFORD TIGERS head coach Ryan Carr loved the desperation of his side as they pulled together to shock Wigan Warriors on their own soil.

Castleford hit back from 14-6 down at half-time to score three unanswered tries and register just their third win of the season.

“I’m really pleased for my players,” said Carr.

“They are working really hard. Our preparation has not changed from week one to week eight which we’re in now. We have trained just as hard and worked on our attention to detail.

“Everything has been the same, but what hasn’t been the same is probably our consistency in our performance within that 80 minutes. I knew I had that team out there today. I am just happy that they got to show everyone that’s who we are.

“We are figuring a lot out as a group. Sometimes you have got to get punched in the face a little bit to realise what is going wrong.

“Today was a group of players who were willing to be that desperate for each other that no matter what, they were not going to let the result go against us. That is what pleased me so much.”

Carr was full of praise for centre Krystian Mapapalangi, who terrorised Wigan’s right edge and scored two tries.

“That’s why we went and bought him,” added Carr. “He just needed an opportunity and needed someone to believe in him.

“We knew he was a talented player and a good person and that is the reason we went after him. We are really happy he is here with us, and he has done a great job for us.

“I am going to keep challenging him to get better because there is more in him. We are going to keep going after that, we are not going to rest on it.”