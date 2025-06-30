Super League Attendances: Hull KR, Leeds Rhinos and Warrington Wolves all impress

WHAT were the Super League attendances like over the weekend?
Hull KR 34-10 Wakefield Trinity
11,146 at Sewell Group Craven Park on Friday night
Leeds Rhinos 48-30 Leigh Leopards
14,338 at AMT Headingley on Friday night
Catalans Dragons 32-0 Huddersfield Giants
8,233 at the Stade Gilbert Brutus on Saturday evening
Warrington Wolves 24-10 Hull FC
10,203 at the Halliwell Jones Stadium on Saturday evening
Castleford Tigers 20-26 Wigan Warriors
6,052 at The Jungle on Saturday night
St Helens 58-0 Salford Red Devils
10,192 at the Totally Wicked Stadium on Sunday afternoon