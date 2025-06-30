Super League Attendances: Hull KR, Leeds Rhinos and Warrington Wolves all impress

WHAT were the Super League attendances like over the weekend?

Hull KR 34-10 Wakefield Trinity

11,146 at Sewell Group Craven Park on Friday night

Leeds Rhinos 48-30 Leigh Leopards

14,338 at AMT Headingley on Friday night

Catalans Dragons 32-0 Huddersfield Giants

8,233 at the Stade Gilbert Brutus on Saturday evening

Warrington Wolves 24-10 Hull FC

10,203 at the Halliwell Jones Stadium on Saturday evening

Castleford Tigers 20-26 Wigan Warriors

6,052 at The Jungle on Saturday night

St Helens 58-0 Salford Red Devils

10,192 at the Totally Wicked Stadium on Sunday afternoon