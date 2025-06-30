Super League Team of the Week: Hull KR, Leeds Rhinos, Warrington Wolves, Castleford Tigers, St Helens and Catalans Dragons dominate

WHICH Super League stars make League Express’ Super League Team of the Week?
1. Lachie Miller – Leeds Rhinos
Ran Leigh ragged at times.
2. Tom Davies – Hull KR
Bagged a hat-trick against Wakefield in a stellar display.
3. Kyle Feldt – St Helens
Couldn’t be left out after registering a hat-trick against Salford.
4. Rodrick Tai – Warrington Wolves
Made a number of big reads in defence.
5. Will Tate – Castleford Tigers
Returned from injury with two tries against Wigan.
6. Jake Connor – Leeds Rhinos
Another Leeds win, another decisive Jake Connor performance.
7. Marc Sneyd – Warrington Wolves
Controlled the game against Hull FC.
8. Tom Amone – Castleford Tigers
Another massive display from the Tongan international.
9. Jake Burns – St Helens
Scored two tries and impressed in the rout of Salford.
10. Paul Vaughan – Warrington Wolves
Was immense in the middle against Hull FC.
11. Kelepi Tanginoa – Hull KR
A big performance in the back-row for Kelepi Tanginoa against his former side.
12. Kallum Watkins – Leeds Rhinos
Was superb in Leeds’ win over Leigh.
13. George Hill – Castleford Tigers
George Hill was terrific against Wigan.
Substitutes
14. Cesar Rouge – Catalans Dragons
An admirable performance from Cesar Rouge against Huddersfield.
15. Sam Tomkins – Catalans Dragons
Wound back the years with a much-needed knock against Huddersfield.
16. Junior Nsemba – Wigan Warriors
Was brilliant in the second-row in the win over Castleford.
17. Jez Litten – Hull KR
Keeps getting better with every passing game.