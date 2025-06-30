Super League Team of the Week: Hull KR, Leeds Rhinos, Warrington Wolves, Castleford Tigers, St Helens and Catalans Dragons dominate

WHICH Super League stars make League Express’ Super League Team of the Week?

1. Lachie Miller – Leeds Rhinos

Ran Leigh ragged at times.

2. Tom Davies – Hull KR

Bagged a hat-trick against Wakefield in a stellar display.

3. Kyle Feldt – St Helens

Couldn’t be left out after registering a hat-trick against Salford.

4. Rodrick Tai – Warrington Wolves

Made a number of big reads in defence.

5. Will Tate – Castleford Tigers

Returned from injury with two tries against Wigan.

6. Jake Connor – Leeds Rhinos

Another Leeds win, another decisive Jake Connor performance.

7. Marc Sneyd – Warrington Wolves

Controlled the game against Hull FC.

8. Tom Amone – Castleford Tigers

Another massive display from the Tongan international.

9. Jake Burns – St Helens

Scored two tries and impressed in the rout of Salford.

10. Paul Vaughan – Warrington Wolves

Was immense in the middle against Hull FC.

11. Kelepi Tanginoa – Hull KR

A big performance in the back-row for Kelepi Tanginoa against his former side.

12. Kallum Watkins – Leeds Rhinos

Was superb in Leeds’ win over Leigh.

13. George Hill – Castleford Tigers

George Hill was terrific against Wigan.

Substitutes

14. Cesar Rouge – Catalans Dragons

An admirable performance from Cesar Rouge against Huddersfield.

15. Sam Tomkins – Catalans Dragons

Wound back the years with a much-needed knock against Huddersfield.

16. Junior Nsemba – Wigan Warriors

Was brilliant in the second-row in the win over Castleford.

17. Jez Litten – Hull KR

Keeps getting better with every passing game.