Super League Attendances: Leeds Rhinos, St Helens and Wigan Warriors post impressive numbers

WHAT were the Super League attendances like over the weekend?
Leeds Rhinos 28-6 Hull KR
16,260 at AMT Headingley on Thursday night
Leigh Leopards 38-6 Salford Red Devils
7,826 at the Leigh Sports Village on Friday night
St Helens 16-10 Hull FC
12,005 at the Totally Wicked Stadium on Friday night
Catalans Dragons 38 Castleford Tigers
7,269 at the Stade Gilbert Brutus on Saturday evening
Huddersfield Giants 23-10 Warrington Wolves
3,941 at the John Smith’s Stadium on Sunday afternoon
Wigan Warriors 44-2 Wakefield Trinity
13.392 at the Brick Community Stadium on Sunday afternoon