Super League Attendances: Leeds Rhinos, St Helens and Wigan Warriors post impressive numbers

   25/08/2025

WHAT were the Super League attendances like over the weekend?

Leeds Rhinos 28-6 Hull KR
16,260 at AMT Headingley on Thursday night

Leigh Leopards 38-6 Salford Red Devils
7,826 at the Leigh Sports Village on Friday night

St Helens 16-10 Hull FC
12,005 at the Totally Wicked Stadium on Friday night

Catalans Dragons 38 Castleford Tigers
7,269 at the Stade Gilbert Brutus on Saturday evening

Huddersfield Giants 23-10 Warrington Wolves
3,941 at the John Smith’s Stadium on Sunday afternoon

Wigan Warriors 44-2 Wakefield Trinity
13.392 at the Brick Community Stadium on Sunday afternoon