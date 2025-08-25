Super League Attendances: Leeds Rhinos, St Helens and Wigan Warriors post impressive numbers

WHAT were the Super League attendances like over the weekend?

Leeds Rhinos 28-6 Hull KR

16,260 at AMT Headingley on Thursday night

Leigh Leopards 38-6 Salford Red Devils

7,826 at the Leigh Sports Village on Friday night

St Helens 16-10 Hull FC

12,005 at the Totally Wicked Stadium on Friday night

Catalans Dragons 38 Castleford Tigers

7,269 at the Stade Gilbert Brutus on Saturday evening

Huddersfield Giants 23-10 Warrington Wolves

3,941 at the John Smith’s Stadium on Sunday afternoon

Wigan Warriors 44-2 Wakefield Trinity

13.392 at the Brick Community Stadium on Sunday afternoon