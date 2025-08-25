Super League Team of the Week: Leeds Rhinos, St Helens, Leigh Leopards, Wigan Warriors, Catalans Dragons and Huddersfield Giants dominate

WHICH Super League stars feature in League Express’ Team of the Week?

1. Lachie Miller – Leeds Rhinos

How good has Lachie Miller been this season? He ran Hull KR ragged.

2. Fouad Yaha – Catalans Dragons

Was a threat all evening against Castleford.

3. Tesi Niu – Leigh Leopards

Ended up being a key figure for Leigh in their win over Salford.

4. Reimis Smith – Catalans Dragons

Had his best game in a Catalans shirt in the win over Castleford.

5. Josh Charnley – Leigh Leopards

Grabbed two tries and looked a threat all night.

6. Jake Connor – Leeds Rhinos

Ran the show against Hull KR.

7. Bevan French – Wigan Warriors

Ran the show for Wigan in the thumping of Wakefield.

8. Presley Cassell – Leeds Rhinos

The young man stood up and was counted against Hull KR with some massive runs and an important try.

9. Daryl Clark – St Helens

Another tremendous display from Daryl Clark against Hull FC.

10. Tristan Powell – Huddersfield Giants

Tristan Powell enjoyed a big display in the middle against Warrington.

11. Sam Walters – Wigan Warriors

Had a major impact on Wigan’s win over Wakefield.

12. Kallum Watkins – Leeds Rhinos

Proved a vital link-up in midfield for Leeds in the win over Hull KR.

13. Morgan Knowles – St Helens

Led from the front in an accomplished display against Hull FC.

Substitutes

14. Zak Hardaker – Hull FC

Didn’t deserve to be on the losing side against St Helens.

15. Brad Dwyer – Leigh Leopards

Returned to the Leigh line-up with great aplomb.

16. Junior Nsemba – Wigan Warriors

Came off the bench against Wakefield to impress.

17. George Flanagan – Huddersfield Giants

Was at the heart of everything Huddersfield did well in the win over Warrington.