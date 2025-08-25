Super League Team of the Week: Leeds Rhinos, St Helens, Leigh Leopards, Wigan Warriors, Catalans Dragons and Huddersfield Giants dominate

WHICH Super League stars feature in League Express’ Team of the Week?
1. Lachie Miller – Leeds Rhinos
How good has Lachie Miller been this season? He ran Hull KR ragged.
2. Fouad Yaha – Catalans Dragons
Was a threat all evening against Castleford.
3. Tesi Niu – Leigh Leopards
Ended up being a key figure for Leigh in their win over Salford.
4. Reimis Smith – Catalans Dragons
Had his best game in a Catalans shirt in the win over Castleford.
5. Josh Charnley – Leigh Leopards
Grabbed two tries and looked a threat all night.
6. Jake Connor – Leeds Rhinos
Ran the show against Hull KR.
7. Bevan French – Wigan Warriors
Ran the show for Wigan in the thumping of Wakefield.
8. Presley Cassell – Leeds Rhinos
The young man stood up and was counted against Hull KR with some massive runs and an important try.
9. Daryl Clark – St Helens
Another tremendous display from Daryl Clark against Hull FC.
10. Tristan Powell – Huddersfield Giants
Tristan Powell enjoyed a big display in the middle against Warrington.
11. Sam Walters – Wigan Warriors
Had a major impact on Wigan’s win over Wakefield.
12. Kallum Watkins – Leeds Rhinos
Proved a vital link-up in midfield for Leeds in the win over Hull KR.
13. Morgan Knowles – St Helens
Led from the front in an accomplished display against Hull FC.
Substitutes
14. Zak Hardaker – Hull FC
Didn’t deserve to be on the losing side against St Helens.
15. Brad Dwyer – Leigh Leopards
Returned to the Leigh line-up with great aplomb.
16. Junior Nsemba – Wigan Warriors
Came off the bench against Wakefield to impress.
17. George Flanagan – Huddersfield Giants
Was at the heart of everything Huddersfield did well in the win over Warrington.