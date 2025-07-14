Super League Attendances: Leeds Rhinos, Wigan Warriors and Leigh Leopards impress but one barely gets over 2,000

WHAT were the Super League attendances like over the weekend?

Hull FC 16-10 Wakefield Trinity

10,401 at the MKM Stadium on Thursday night

Leeds Rhinos 0-6 St Helens

15,093 at AMT Headingley on Friday night

Wigan Warriors 30-10 Huddersfield Giants

15,175 at the Brick Community Stadium on Friday night

Leigh Leopards 28-10 Hull KR

9,682 at the Leigh Sports Village on Saturday afternoon

Catalans Dragons 20-24 Warrington Wolves

6,548 at the Stade Gilbert Brutus on Saturday evening

Salford Red Devils 26-22 Castleford Tigers

2,051 at the Salford Community Stadium on Sunday afternoon