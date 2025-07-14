Super League Attendances: Leeds Rhinos, Wigan Warriors and Leigh Leopards impress but one barely gets over 2,000

WHAT were the Super League attendances like over the weekend?
Hull FC 16-10 Wakefield Trinity
10,401 at the MKM Stadium on Thursday night
Leeds Rhinos 0-6 St Helens
15,093 at AMT Headingley on Friday night
Wigan Warriors 30-10 Huddersfield Giants
15,175 at the Brick Community Stadium on Friday night
Leigh Leopards 28-10 Hull KR
9,682 at the Leigh Sports Village on Saturday afternoon
Catalans Dragons 20-24 Warrington Wolves
6,548 at the Stade Gilbert Brutus on Saturday evening
Salford Red Devils 26-22 Castleford Tigers
2,051 at the Salford Community Stadium on Sunday afternoon