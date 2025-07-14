Super League Team of the Week: Hull FC, Wigan Warriors, St Helens, Leigh Leopards, Warrington Wolves and Salford Red Devils dominate

WHICH Super League stars make League Express‘ Team of the Week?
1. Zak Hardaker – Hull FC
Had stellar game at fullback in the win over Wakefield.
2. Josh Charnley – Leigh Leopards
Enjoyed a sparkling return to the Leigh line-up with tries number 250 and 251.
3. Tesi Niu – Leigh Leopards
Destroyed Hull KR on numerous occasions in the Leopards’ big win.
4. Jake Wardle – Wigan Warriors
Continues to impress with a two-try haul against Huddersfield.
5. Lewis Martin – Hull FC
Scored the winning try against Wakefield, but he made plenty of metres coming out of defence.
6. Lachlan Lam – Leigh Leopards
Destroyed Hull KR.
7. Oliver Russell – Salford Red Devils
Slotted straight into the Salford side that brushed past Castleford.
8. Herman Ese’ese – Hull FC
Another barnstorming display from Super League’s in-form prop.
9. Edwin Ipape – Leigh Leopards
At his hard-hitting best against Hull KR.
10. Tyler Dupree – Wigan Warriors
Got Wigan on the front foot against Huddersfield and grabbed a deserved try.
11. Ethan O’Neill – Leigh Leopards
Was playing out of his skin before injury struck in the win over Hull KR.
12. Declan Murphy – Salford Red Devils
Enjoyed a debut to remember in Salford’s win over Castleford.
13. Morgan Knowles – St Helens
Made over 50 tackles in the hard-fought win over Leeds.
Substitutes
14. Matty Lees – St Helens
Was a behemoth up front in the win over Leeds.
15. Jonny Lomax – St Helens
Wound back the years with a timeless display against Leeds.
16. Josh Thewlis – Warrington Wolves
Scored the match-winner and had a tremendous display all-round against Catalans.
17. George Williams – Warrington Wolves
Led Warrington around the park in the absence of Marc Sneyd.