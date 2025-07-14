Super League Team of the Week: Hull FC, Wigan Warriors, St Helens, Leigh Leopards, Warrington Wolves and Salford Red Devils dominate

WHICH Super League stars make League Express‘ Team of the Week?

1. Zak Hardaker – Hull FC

Had stellar game at fullback in the win over Wakefield.

2. Josh Charnley – Leigh Leopards

Enjoyed a sparkling return to the Leigh line-up with tries number 250 and 251.

3. Tesi Niu – Leigh Leopards

Destroyed Hull KR on numerous occasions in the Leopards’ big win.

4. Jake Wardle – Wigan Warriors

Continues to impress with a two-try haul against Huddersfield.

5. Lewis Martin – Hull FC

Scored the winning try against Wakefield, but he made plenty of metres coming out of defence.

6. Lachlan Lam – Leigh Leopards

Destroyed Hull KR.

7. Oliver Russell – Salford Red Devils

Slotted straight into the Salford side that brushed past Castleford.

8. Herman Ese’ese – Hull FC

Another barnstorming display from Super League’s in-form prop.

9. Edwin Ipape – Leigh Leopards

At his hard-hitting best against Hull KR.

10. Tyler Dupree – Wigan Warriors

Got Wigan on the front foot against Huddersfield and grabbed a deserved try.

11. Ethan O’Neill – Leigh Leopards

Was playing out of his skin before injury struck in the win over Hull KR.

12. Declan Murphy – Salford Red Devils

Enjoyed a debut to remember in Salford’s win over Castleford.

13. Morgan Knowles – St Helens

Made over 50 tackles in the hard-fought win over Leeds.

Substitutes

14. Matty Lees – St Helens

Was a behemoth up front in the win over Leeds.

15. Jonny Lomax – St Helens

Wound back the years with a timeless display against Leeds.

16. Josh Thewlis – Warrington Wolves

Scored the match-winner and had a tremendous display all-round against Catalans.

17. George Williams – Warrington Wolves

Led Warrington around the park in the absence of Marc Sneyd.