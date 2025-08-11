Super League Attendances: Warrington Wolves, Hull KR and Hull FC break five figures

WHAT were the Super League attendances like over the weekend?

Leigh Leopards 14-22 Leeds Rhinos

8,655 at the Leigh Sports Village on Thursday night

Warrington Wolves 18-24 Wigan Warriors

12,503 at the Halliwell Jones Stadium on Friday night

Wakefield Trinity 4-34 St Helens

7,684 at the DIY Kitchens Stadium on Friday night

Hull KR 36-6 Castleford Tigers

11,038 at Sewell Group Craven Park on Saturday afternoon

Huddersfield Giants 18-6 Catalans Dragons

3,245 at the Accu Stadium on Saturday evening

Hull FC 80-6 Salford Red Devils

11,242 at the MKM Stadium on Sunday afternoon