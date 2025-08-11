Super League Team of the Week: Leeds Rhinos, St Helens, Wigan Warriors, Hull KR, Hull FC and Huddersfield Giants dominate

WHICH Super League stars make League Express’ Team of the Week?
1. Lachie Miller – Leeds Rhinos
Was superb at fullback for Leeds in their win over Leigh.
2. Kyle Feldt – St Helens
Enjoyed a rampant night at Wakefield.
3. Jacob Gagai – Huddersfield Giants
Proved a key part of Huddersfield’s win over Catalans.
4. Joe Burgess – Hull KR
Simply can’t be left out of this team after registering another hat-trick.
5. Lewis Martin – Hull FC
Scored four tries in Hull’s demolition of Salford.
6. Jake Connor – Leeds Rhinos
Another instrumental performance from Jake Connor as Leeds shocked Leigh.
7. George Williams – Warrington Wolves
Didn’t deserve to be on the losing side against Wigan.
8. Matty Lees – St Helens
A massive defensive performance from Matty Lees in the win over Wakefield.
9. Daryl Clark – St Helens
Tore Wakefield to shreds down the middle.
10. Herman Ese’ese – Hull FC
Destroyed Salford down the middle.
11. Rhyse Martin – Hull KR
Made numerous big carries against
12. Kallum Watkins – Leeds Rhinos
Was brilliant in the win over Leigh.
13. Morgan Knowles – St Helens
Led from the front against Wakefield.
Substitutes
14. Jack Farrimond – Wigan Warriors
Showed just why he is so highly-rated at Wigan with the win over Warrington.
15. Zach Eckersley – Wigan Warriors
Came of age in a devastating display against Warrington.
16. Zak Hardaker – Hull FC
Named in the halves, helped to tear Salford apart.
17. Jez Litten – Hull KR
Was impressive against Castleford.