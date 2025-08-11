Super League Team of the Week: Leeds Rhinos, St Helens, Wigan Warriors, Hull KR, Hull FC and Huddersfield Giants dominate

WHICH Super League stars make League Express’ Team of the Week?

1. Lachie Miller – Leeds Rhinos

Was superb at fullback for Leeds in their win over Leigh.

2. Kyle Feldt – St Helens

Enjoyed a rampant night at Wakefield.

3. Jacob Gagai – Huddersfield Giants

Proved a key part of Huddersfield’s win over Catalans.

4. Joe Burgess – Hull KR

Simply can’t be left out of this team after registering another hat-trick.

5. Lewis Martin – Hull FC

Scored four tries in Hull’s demolition of Salford.

6. Jake Connor – Leeds Rhinos

Another instrumental performance from Jake Connor as Leeds shocked Leigh.

7. George Williams – Warrington Wolves

Didn’t deserve to be on the losing side against Wigan.

8. Matty Lees – St Helens

A massive defensive performance from Matty Lees in the win over Wakefield.

9. Daryl Clark – St Helens

Tore Wakefield to shreds down the middle.

10. Herman Ese’ese – Hull FC

Destroyed Salford down the middle.

11. Rhyse Martin – Hull KR

Made numerous big carries against

12. Kallum Watkins – Leeds Rhinos

Was brilliant in the win over Leigh.

13. Morgan Knowles – St Helens

Led from the front against Wakefield.

Substitutes

14. Jack Farrimond – Wigan Warriors

Showed just why he is so highly-rated at Wigan with the win over Warrington.

15. Zach Eckersley – Wigan Warriors

Came of age in a devastating display against Warrington.

16. Zak Hardaker – Hull FC

Named in the halves, helped to tear Salford apart.

17. Jez Litten – Hull KR

Was impressive against Castleford.