Super League Attendances: Wigan Warriors, Hull FC, Leeds Rhinos and St Helens post impressive numbers

WELL that’s another round of Super League done and dusted, and what a weekend it was!

The action began on Thursday night when St Helens took on Catalans Dragons at the Totally Wicked Stadium, with the French side sitting pretty at the top of the Super League table. And, after taking an 8-6 lead into half-time, Steve McNamara’s men managed to hold on through gritty defence to register a 14-12 win.

Wind the clock forward 24 hours and Wigan Warriors took on Warrington Wolves in Friday’s live Sky Sports fixture. And it’s fair to say this clash did not disappoint. The scores were locked at 12-12 at half-time, but a dominant second-half performance from Matt Peet’s men proved enough to take home a 26-12 victory.

Elsewhere, Huddersfield Giants hosted a resurgent Wakefield Trinity at the John Smith’s Stadium. With Mark Applegarth’s side winning three of their last four games, this had the makings of a classic. But, the Giants had other ideas as Ian Watson’s men ran out 34-6 winners in emphatic fashion after leading 16-0 at the break.

To round things off on Friday, Hull KR travelled to Headingley to take on Leeds Rhinos. With Rovers’ new signing Brad Schneider pulling the strings, Willie Peters’ men were able to avoid another defeat with a golden point triumph, 19-18 against the odds in West Yorkshire.

On Saturday afternoon, Castleford Tigers made the visit to the MKM Stadium to go up against Hull FC. Andy Last’s men desperately needed the points to ease relegation fears and after being locked up at 8-8 at half-time, there was optimism amongst Tigers’ fans. However, the Black and Whites found their groove in the second forty minutes to run out 36-18 winners.

The only fixture that took place on Sunday afternoon saw Salford Red Devils host the Leigh Leopards at the Salford Stadium. Though the Red Devils led 16-10 at half-time, Adrian Lam’s men took the ascendancy after the break to take home a 24-22 victory and continue the Leopards’ great run.

But, what were the attendances like over the weekend?

St Helens 12-14 Catalans

12,193 at the Totally Wicked Stadium on Thursday night

Huddersfield Giants 34-6 Wakefield Trinity

5,872 at the John Smith’s Stadium on Friday night

Leeds Rhinos 18-19 Hull KR

13,278 at Headingley on Friday night

Wigan Warriors 26-12 Warrington Wolves

13,105 at the DW Stadium on Friday night

Hull FC 36-18 Castleford Tigers

12,352 at the MKM Stadium on Saturday afternoon

Salford Red Devils 22-24 Leigh Leopards

6,852 at the Salford Stadium on Sunday afternoon, with 1,700 Leigh fans