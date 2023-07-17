Wakefield Trinity set to use loophole so banned star can play against Warrington Wolves in crucial Super League clash

WAKEFIELD TRINITY are set to use a loophole so banned hooker Liam Hood can play against the Warrington Wolves in the club’s crucial Super League clash in a fortnight’s time.

Hood was slapped with a Grade B Dangerous Contact charge which carries a one-match penalty notice, meaning he would sit out the Warrington clash at Belle Vue.

However, because Wakefield’s reserves play against their Warrington counterparts this weekend – which is Challenge Cup semi-final weekend – Trinity are able to use that fixture to wind down Hood’s suspension.

Likewise, both Hugo Salabio and Josh Griffin are able to use the same reserve fixture to quicken their return from lengthy bans.

Following the latest round of Betfred Super League fixtures, the Match Review Panel have issued the following sanctions:

Liam Hood (Wakefield Trinity) – Grade B Dangerous Contact – 1 Match Penalty Notice

Max Jowitt (Wakefield Trinity) – Grade B Strikes – £250 Fine

Adam Milner (Huddersfield Giants) – Grade A Dangerous Contact – £250 Fine

Bevan French (Wigan Warriors) – Grade B Dangerous Throw – £250 Fine

Kaide Ellis (Wigan Warriors) – Grade A Dangerous Contact – £250 Fine

Harvie Hill (Wigan Warriors) – Grade B Dangerous Contact – £250 Fine

James Bentley (Leeds Rhinos) – Grade A Dangerous Contact – £250 Fine

Alex Mellor (Castleford Tigers) – Grade B Dangerous Contact – £250 Fine

The following players have received a caution:

David Fusitua (Leeds Rhinos) – Raises knee in tackle

Romain Navarrete (Catalans Dragons) – Raises knee in tackle