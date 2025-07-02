Super League boss addresses transfer link to Leeds Rhinos prop

HULL FC head coach John Cartwright has spoken on speculation linking the Black and Whites with a move for Leeds Rhinos prop Sam Lisone.

Earlier this week, All Out Rugby League revealed that Lisone had come into the crosshairs of Cartwright and the East Yorkshire club.

The 31-year-old is out of contract at Headingley at the end of the 2025 Super League season, and the Rhinos are said to be struggling to fit players under the salary cap for the next campaign and beyond.

Whether that means Lisone will leave or not remains to be seen, but Cartwright was asked in his pre-match press conference ahead of Hull’s clash with St Helens this weekend about the potential signing of the powerful prop.

“We’re talking to a lot of players but until we get clear clarification on what’s happening with the rules of the competition, that’s all it will be, it will just continue to be talk,” Cartwright told BBC Radio Humberside.

“Sam is a big, strong competitor who’s been around a while but until we know 100 per cent it’s just a bit of conjecture.”