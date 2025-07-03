Danny McGuire reveals response to Phil Bentham statement and Luke Robinson comments ahead of Super League clash

DANNY MCGUIRE has revealed that he “pleased with the response” given by Head of Referees Phil Bentham in the aftermath of Castleford Tigers’ 26-20 loss to Wigan Warriors at the weekend.

A major event occurred during the fixture when Harry Smith pulled back Josh Simm as the latter chased a ball. Video referee Aaron Moore judged that Smith did not pull Simm back – an event which then led to a Wigan try.

Bentham sent McGuire and the Tigers an apology last Sunday and now McGuire has revealed what he said in response to the apology.

“We asked for clarification the next day. The response was good and they said they got it wrong so fair play to Phil Bentham for saying that,” McGuire said.

“It didn’t change the result or situation but I was pleased with the response.”

McGuire did admit that referees have a tough job, but it was a “huge incident” during the 26-20 loss.

“It’s a little bit better that they took some ownership and admitted that they got something wrong.

“Refereeing a game in a high-pressure environment is a tough job. I understand that a lot of what I said was on emotion but I’m not going to apologise.

“Refereeing is hard. It’s more about video referees getting thing wrong with so many replays. I think as a collective we worked really hard to get within striking distance of a really good team.

“It wasn’t that the decision lost us the game because we need to make better decisions as a team too.

“But it was a huge incident and played a significant role in the momentum of the game.”

Ahead of Castleford’s clash with Huddersfield Giants tomorrow night, Luke Robinson called on the referees to remain neutral.

And McGuire insists that James Vella will do just that in a tough environment.

“It’s a professional sport, we are all under pressure to do out job to the best of our ability and referees are the same.

“When you’re in charge of a contest or professional sport, you’ve got to do your best.

“It’s a tough job. James Vella will come with his intentions to ref the game as best and as fairly as possible – I’ve got no doubt about that.

“And if he does that then I will be happy.”