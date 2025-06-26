Super League boss admits ‘liking’ NRL-linked forward

WAKEFIELD TRINITY head coach Daryl Powell has admitted to ‘liking’ NRL-linked forward Jazz Tevaga.

Earlier this week, All Out Rugby League reported that the 29-year-old was set to sign for Trinity, rejecting a number of NRL clubs in the process.

Having made almost 150 NRL appearances for the New Zealand Warriors, Tevaga moved to the Manly Sea Eagles this season.

But, the forward looks destined to be a Wakefield player in 2026 – even if Powell did keep his cards close to his chest when asked about the potential signing of Tevaga.

“We are talking about recruitment all the time,” Powell said. “I like him as a player.

“I’ve watched him for quite a few years from when he was at the Warriors. He’s all-action and has great energy.

“He’s a high-quality player, but I won’t confirm any of that at the moment.

“We feel like we’ve got a really good squad moving forward and are always looking to add quality to that.

“I think everyone over here is looking for NRL players who are high quality and can add to what you do from all sorts of different angles.”