Hull KR’s Sauaso Sue hungry for more trophies following ‘crazy’ Wembley win and aftermath

SAUASO SUE is hungry for more silverware after a “crazy” period following Hull KR’s 8-6 Challenge Cup Final win over Warrington Wolves.

It was Rovers’ first Challenge Cup success since 1980 and it was Sue’s first piece of silverware in a 13-year career so far.

Despite making over 150 NRL appearances prior to his time in Super League with the likes of Wests Tigers, Canterbury Bulldogs and Newcastle Knights, Sue had never found himself on the right end of a trophy-winning campaign – until now.

And now the 33-year-old has reflected on that Wembley victory as well as the aftermath of the celebrations.

“It’s been crazy, winning the Challenge Cup and it took a few days to sober up so it has been surreal,” Sue said.

“Halfway through celebrating the win, we had to stop celebrating and had to get ready for Catalans. I want to do it all again.

“That’s what you strive for when you pull on a rugby league shirt. It’s taken me ages to get my hands on silverware and to share it with the forward pack we have it was so special.

“These days don’t come around often and they aren’t easy so you need to enjoy it. We are building here at the club.”

The open-top bus parade also left Rovers stars gobsmacked by the amount of people that turned out – and Sue expressed his gratitude to the fans.

“It was pretty crazy driving through Hull. I didn’t know that many people lived in Hull! There was even more people in the town itself.

“It’s special and something I will never forget and I will cherish those memories. It was special for the players and the town but also our families – especially the overseas players whose families have had to adapt their lifestyle to follow us around the world.

“We now want to keep going and get the rest of the trophies available.”

