Super League boss responds to Matt Frawley speculation as Leeds Rhinos exit looms

CASTLEFORD TIGERS head coach Danny McGuire is not in the market for Leeds Rhinos halfback Matt Frawley, the man himself has confirmed.

Earlier this week, All Out Rugby League revealed that Frawley was attracting suitors from both sides of the world with his deal at the Rhinos running out at the end of the 2025 Super League season.

With the Tigers keen to bolster their playmaker ranks, they have been one club that has been mentioned in potentially offering Frawley a lifeline for 2026 and beyond.

But McGuire, despite admitting that he likes Frawley as a player, is not eyeing up the 30-year-old.

“Matt Frawley hasn’t been mentioned, as far as I’m aware we are looking at halfbacks and potential opportunities for next year,” McGuire said.

“He is not one name that has been thrown at me and that’s me being honest.

“He is a player that I like. I’ve watched a fair bit this year but he’s not been someone we have identified.”