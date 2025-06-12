The top ten highest attendances in Super League 2025 so far as two clubs dominate

THE top ten highest attendances of the 2025 Super League season have been revealed – as Wigan Warriors and Leeds Rhinos dominate.

Both Wigan and Leeds are responsible for five of the top ten, with the Warriors appearing four times in the top five alone.

Neither the attendance confirmed at Las Vegas nor Magic Weekend have been included.

1. Wigan Warriors vs St Helens – Round 8 – The Brick Community Stadium – 24,294

2. Wigan Warriors vs Leigh Leopards – Round 1 – The Brick Community Stadium – 21,748

3. Hull FC vs Hull KR – Round 8 – The MKM Stadium – 21,018

4. Wigan Warriors vs Huddersfield Giants – Round 4 – The Brick Community Stadium – 17,625

5. Wigan Warriors vs Leigh Leopards – Round 11 – The Brick Community Stadium – 17,449

6. Leeds Rhinos vs Hull KR – Round 9 – AMT Headingley – 16,863

7. Leeds Rhinos vs Wigan Warriors – Round 5 – AMT Headingley – 15,966

8, Leeds Rhinos vs Hull FC – Round 11 – AMT Headingley – 15,602

9. Leeds Rhinos vs Wakefield Trinity – Round 13 – AMT Headingley – 15,397

10. Leeds Rhinos vs Wakefield Trinity – Round 1 – AMT Headingley – 15,364

Statistics by provided by The Super League Era.