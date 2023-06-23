Super League: Castleford stun Warrington, Leeds thrash dire Huddersfield and Wakefield fall to Hull KR

THERE were three Super League games tonight as Friday night saw Leeds Rhinos host Huddersfield Giants in the live Sky Sports fixture.

Elsewhere, Castleford Tigers hosted Warrington Wolves and Wakefield Trinity visited Hull KR.

But, how did all three matches go?

Leeds Rhinos 54-0 Huddersfield Giants

The Rhinos couldn’t have started any better with Sam Walters powering his way over after just four minutes with Rhyse Martin converting.

That Leeds lead was doubled just before the midway point in the first-half when Richie Myler took a superb no-look pass from Blake Austin as Martin added the extras to make it 12-0.

Ash Handley struck four minutes later before David Fusitu’a grabbed a four-pointer on his return from ten weeks out shortly before half-time. Martin was off target for the first time as Leeds led 22-0 at the break.

Half-time: Leeds 22-0 Huddersfield

The procession continued after the break with James McDonnell working his way to the line after good work by Aidan Sezer and Myler. Martin converted to make it 28-0.

Martin added another two points via the kicking tee on 49 minutes as Huddersfield simply had no answer.

It was Walters again that took a Corey Johnson offload to crash over with 18 minutes to go, with Martin posting a 36-0 lead.

And Martin himself got on the scoresheet following a lovely Myler chip after a break, with Fusitu’a also registering his second before the end.

The former converted both for a 48-0 lead and the PNG international dotted down for a double shortly before the end. Martin was again on target to make it 54-0.

Castleford Tigers 23-14 Warrington Wolves

Castleford got the scoreboard rolling early on through a Gareth Widdop penalty before the Tigers struck for the first try of the night through Will Tate in the corner.

Widdop couldn’t convert, but he added two more penalties as the Tigers raced into a 10-0 lead.

Credit to the Tigers, they withstood a number of dangerous Warrington attacks, and Jason Qareqare was able to finish in the corner for a 14-0 lead at half-time.

Half-time: Castleford 14-0 Warrington

The Wolves finally got on the board at the beginning of the second-half as Matty Ashton dived in at the corner. Stefan Ratchford, however, couldn’t convert but Warrington were back to within ten points.

And it was the visitors that reduced the deficit even further just after the hour when Ashton grabbed his second. Peter Mata’utia converted as Castleford were now just 14-10 up.

The Wire levelled proceedings moments later as Connor Wrench outpaced the Castleford defence on his way to the line, but Mata’utia missed the conversion.

Widdop was having a stormer against his former side and he slotted over a drop-goal with seven minutes to go to make it 15-14.

And to rub salt into the wounds, Jack Broadbent capped off a great display with a try as Widdop converted. And the ex-England international notched another two points on the hooter for a 23-14 victory.

Hull KR 28-12 Wakefield Trinity

Willie Peters’ side set their stall out early, running into a 10-0 lead after 12 minutes after Tom Opacic and Louis Senior crossed before Senior raced away for his second with Rowan Milnes converting.

Fouad Yaha was then sent to the sinbin for a dangerous tackle on Max Jowitt, but Opacic was able to notch his second just after the half-hour.

Credit to Wakefield, they kept plugging away and Will Dagger managed to cross as the break approached.

Half-time: Hull KR 22-6 Wakefield

Trinity came out firing in the second-half, and, after continued pressure, Luke Gale had his first try in Wakefield colours following great work by Matty Ashurst. Dagger again converted to reduce the deficit to ten at 22-12.

However, any hope of a Wakefield comeback was halted when Mikey Lewis grabbed a solo try as Milnes converted for a 28-12 lead and round off the scoring.