Hull KR travel to York Knights first as round one and Easter fixtures released

ROUND-ONE fixtures for the 2026 Super League season have been revealed as champions Hull KR travel to newly-promoted York Knights for the opener on Thursday, February 12.

The other two newcomers start away from home – Bradford Bulls will travel to Hull FC whilst Wakefield Trinity will host Toulouse Olympique, both on Saturday, February 14.

The first fixtures were announced on Tuesday when it was revealed that Magic Weekend will be held at Everton’s Hill Dickinson Stadium.

Easter fixtures have also been released, with the same match-ups as at Magic between traditional rivals.

That includes an epic triple-header of Hull, St Helens-Wigan and Bradford-Leeds derbies on Good Friday, although kick-off times are yet to be decided.

The full fixture list will be made public at 8am on Thursday.

Super League is returning to 14 teams for the first time since 2014, meaning there will be seven games per week instead of six.

On the opening weekend, there is only one fixture clash on the Friday, with Warrington playing St Helens at the same time Leigh face Leeds.

However, Catalans and Huddersfield also play that night, at 6pm UK time (7pm local time), to create a double header on Sky Sports.

It is understand this will be a regular feature during the season for games being played in France, to reduce clashes.

Opening round

Thursday 12 February

York Knights v Hull KR – 8pm

Friday 13 February

Catalans Dragons v Huddersfield Giants – 6pm

Leigh Leopards v Leeds Rhinos – 8pm

Warrington Wolves v St Helens – 8pm

Saturday 14 February

Hull FC v Bradford Bulls – 5.30pm

Wakefield Trinity v Toulouse Olympique – 8pm

Sunday 15 February

Castleford Tigers v Wigan Warriors – 3pm

Rivals round

Friday 3 April

Bradford Bulls v Leeds Rhinos – TBC

Hull KR v Hull FC – TBC

St Helens v Wigan Warriors – TBC

Saturday 4 April

Huddersfield Giants v York Knights – 3pm

Warrington Wolves v Leigh Leopards – 3pm

Catalans Dragons v Toulouse Olympique – 6pm

Sunday 5 April

Castleford Tigers v Wakefield Trinity – 3pm