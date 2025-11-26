Hull KR travel to York Knights first as round one and Easter fixtures released

ROUND-ONE fixtures for the 2026 Super League season have been revealed as champions Hull KR travel to newly-promoted York Knights for the opener on Thursday, February 12.
The other two newcomers start away from home – Bradford Bulls will travel to Hull FC whilst Wakefield Trinity will host Toulouse Olympique, both on Saturday, February 14.
The first fixtures were announced on Tuesday when it was revealed that Magic Weekend will be held at Everton’s Hill Dickinson Stadium.
Easter fixtures have also been released, with the same match-ups as at Magic between traditional rivals.
That includes an epic triple-header of Hull, St Helens-Wigan and Bradford-Leeds derbies on Good Friday, although kick-off times are yet to be decided.
The full fixture list will be made public at 8am on Thursday.
Super League is returning to 14 teams for the first time since 2014, meaning there will be seven games per week instead of six.
On the opening weekend, there is only one fixture clash on the Friday, with Warrington playing St Helens at the same time Leigh face Leeds.
However, Catalans and Huddersfield also play that night, at 6pm UK time (7pm local time), to create a double header on Sky Sports.
It is understand this will be a regular feature during the season for games being played in France, to reduce clashes.
Opening round
Thursday 12 February
York Knights v Hull KR – 8pm
Friday 13 February
Catalans Dragons v Huddersfield Giants – 6pm
Leigh Leopards v Leeds Rhinos – 8pm
Warrington Wolves v St Helens – 8pm
Saturday 14 February
Hull FC v Bradford Bulls – 5.30pm
Wakefield Trinity v Toulouse Olympique – 8pm
Sunday 15 February
Castleford Tigers v Wigan Warriors – 3pm
Rivals round
Friday 3 April
Bradford Bulls v Leeds Rhinos – TBC
Hull KR v Hull FC – TBC
St Helens v Wigan Warriors – TBC
Saturday 4 April
Huddersfield Giants v York Knights – 3pm
Warrington Wolves v Leigh Leopards – 3pm
Catalans Dragons v Toulouse Olympique – 6pm
Sunday 5 April
Castleford Tigers v Wakefield Trinity – 3pm