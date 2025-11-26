Derek Beaumont buoyed by Leigh Leopards membership sales

DEREK BEAUMONT has hailed the “fantastic” response from Leigh Leopards fans as membership sales hit 6,500 in the middle of November.

The Leopards have continued to rise as a club and a brand since owner Beaumont decided to change identity from the Centurions back in late 2022.

From being Challenge Cup winners in 2023 to Super League semi-finalists in 2025, Leigh are on an upward trajectory.

And Beaumont has revealed that the fans are driving the recruitment with their take-up of membership packages.

“6,500 members in the middle of November is incredibly motivating for me and it enables us to have so much more confidence in so many areas of the business, particularly in a recruitment sense,” said Beaumont.

“We have seen some areas of improvement in that area and we have managed to secure some of the business Adrian (Lam, Leigh head coach) wanted to do.

“Jukesy (Neil Jukes, Leigh CEO) has added even more to his workload with Chris Chester leaving for Castleford.”

Beaumont has shrugged off calls that November is a ‘quiet’ spell in the Rugby League calendar.

“Everybody thinks it’s a quiet time once the rugby stops.

“Whilst match days are extremely busy, there is so much to do in the off-season that it is by far the busiest time.”