Catalans Dragons confirm exit of sporting director

CATALANS DRAGONS have confirmed the exit of sporting director Neil McIlroy.

McIlroy returned to the French club in January 2024 following a short spell with rugby union side Montpellier.

But he has now taken up a similar role with 15-man club Newcastle Red Bulls, the English Premiership side recently taken over by energy drink giants.

Speaking on his exit, McIlroy said: “I am very grateful to Bernard (Guasch, Catalans owner) for allowing me to return after my spell in Montpellier. I have always given everything to help the club through a difficult period and to prepare for the future.

“The challenge that awaits me with the Red Bulls is both immense and highly motivating – not to mention that I will be experiencing a climate I haven’t known for 30 years!

“I leave wishing the club all the best for its 20th anniversary and extend my sincere thanks to the players, the staff, the management, everyone involved in the club, and of course Bernard.”