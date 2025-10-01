Brad Brennan signs new Whitehaven deal

WHITEHAVEN have agreed a new two-year contract with veteran Brad Brennan.

The prop played 20 games last season, adding to more than 200 professional appearances over previous spells with Barrow Raiders, Hunslet, Coventry Bears, North Wales Crusaders, Rochdale Hornets and Workington Town.

Haven coach Anthony Murray, who worked with Brennan at Workington, Barrow and North Wales, said: “I’m delighted Brad has re-signed for the club.

“I’ve coached him for a long time now and he’s someone who always makes a big impact whenever he pulls on the shirt.

“His experience, consistency, and the standards he sets for himself and the team make him a huge asset both on and off the field.”