Super League club ‘definitely interested’ in bringing Will Pryce from the NRL

HULL FC are “definitely interested” in bringing back Will Pryce back to Super League, according to Sky Sports reporter Jenna Brooks.

Pryce has made just five appearances for the Newcastle Knights in one-and-a-half seasons in the NRL, and has failed to register an appearance in 2025.

And, with the 22-year-old out of contract at the end of the season, it appears unlikely that the rangy playmaker will be handed an extension.

Live on Sky Sports, Brooks said: “Hull FC are definitely interested in bringing him back to these shores”.

Pryce made 46 appearances for the Huddersfield Giants between 2021 and 2023, scoring 17 tries and kicking 62 goals.