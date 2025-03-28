Danny McGuire gives Castleford Tigers recruitment latest following another defeat

DANNY McGUIRE continues to insist that Castleford Tigers are looking to bring in new blood – and emphasised that point even harder following his side’s 24-14 loss to Hull FC last night.

The Tigers were second best throughout once more, with that loss leaving Castleford with just one win from their opening six Super League fixtures.

In recent weeks, McGuire has been able to bring in Salford Red Devils prop Brad Singleton, but the former Leeds Rhinos stalwart wants more.

“I get asked about recruitment a fair bit,” McGuire said. “We are in for some players and whether that happens or not we will find out.

“We do need some recruits as we need to strengthen up a bit and need more competition for places.

“There are potentially a couple of injuries coming back soon with Jason Qareqare hopefully but we need more bodies.”

McGuire also believes that the Tigers can take example from Hull in terms of their recruitment.

Prior to the 2025 Super League season, the Black and Whites were lamented for bringing in experienced players such as Jordan Rapana, Aidan Sezer, Zak Hardaker and John Asiata.

However, that policy has quite obviously worked with Hull now up to second in the Super League table following their 24-14 win over Castleford.

McGuire perhaps feels that his own club needs more of that leadership.

“We went different last year and tried to get younger players in and looked at developing some players, but we definitely do need more leadership and experience to guide the team.

“Everyone slagged off Hull’s recruitment didn’t they? It doesn’t look too bad now. They recruited experience and leaders.”