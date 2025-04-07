Super League club has ‘significant interest’ in Brisbane Broncos veteran Adam Reynolds

HULL KR reportedly are showing “significant interest” in Brisbane Broncos veteran Adam Reynolds.

That’s according to the Courier Mail which has claimed that due to salary cap pressures, the Broncos may well lose their talisman Reynolds at the end of the 2025 NRL season.

The 34-year-old Broncos captain was expected to retire at the end of this year, but Reynolds is keen to play on despite concerns over his longevity with injuries.

However, Brisbane will have to manage the salary cap with a fine-toothed comb with the likes of Kotoni Staggs, Payne Haas, Selwyn Cobbo, Koby Hetherington and Cory Paix all coming off contract.

And if the Broncos are wanting to keep them all at Red Hill, then the Queensland club will need to splash the cash in terms of increased wage demands.

For Hull KR, they currently have Tyrone May and Mikey Lewis in the halves, but question marks still remain over the former’s future.

Broncos CEO Dave Donaghy told the Courier Mail: “Reyno’s a huge part of our club, he’s our captain and he’s very much become part of Brisbane too.

“Madge and I have a great relationship with Reyno and we know he’s super passionate about the Broncos.

“It’s only early in the season. We want to give Reyno the space and time for him to get through some games of footy and see where his mind and body is at. He’s earned that right

“None of us want to rush a decision, from our end that’s out of respect for Reyno more than anything else.

“People like Reyno are hard to find and even harder to replace, he’s been terrific for our club and we’ll keep working closely with both Reyno and Chimes (manager Steve Gillis) as the season goes on.”