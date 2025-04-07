Catalans Dragons forward’s two-match ban as Salford Red Devils and Wakefield Trinity men charged

CATALANS DRAGONS forward Elliott Whitehead has been slapped with a two-match ban, a fine and 15 penalty points after being charged with Grade D Head Contact in the aftermath of his side’s 20-12 win over Salford Red Devils on Friday night.

Whitehead was the only player to have been sinbinned over the Challenge Cup Quarter-Final stages, with fellow Catalans forward Tariq Sims charged with Grade A Late contact on passer.

However, Sims, along with Chris Hill of Salford Red Devils and Mike McMeeken of Wakefield Trinity have all received no further action.

Following the Betfred Challenge Cup Quarter-Finals, the Match Review Panel have issued the following sanctions:

Elliott Whitehead (Catalans Dragons) – Opposition: Salford Red Devils – Grade D Head Contact – 2 matches and a Fine – Penalty Points: 15 – Total Penalty Points: 15

Chris Hill (Salford Red Devils) – Opposition: Catalans Dragons – Grade A Late contact on passer – No further action – Penalty Points: 1 – Total Penalty Points: 1

Tariq Sims (Catalans Dragons) – Opposition: Salford Red Devils – Grade A Late contact on passer – No further action – Penalty Points: 1 – Total Penalty Points: 2

Mike McMeeken (Wakefield Trinity) – Opposition: Leigh Leopards – Grade A Dangerous Throw/Lift – No further action – Penalty Points: 1 – Total Penalty Points: 2