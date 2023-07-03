Super League club reject offer of NRL centre for 2024

A Super League club has reportedly rejected the offer of an NRL centre for 2024.

That centre is Dolphins man Brenko Lee who, League Express revealed last month, was linked with a move to the Catalans Dragons after The Mole linked him with a transfer to the Wigan Warriors.

However, according to French publication, L’Independant, Lee was offered to Catalans at the recent Super League Magic Weekend, but the French club didn’t go any further with negotiations.

That seemingly paves the way for Wigan to pounce on Lee, who has made just 88 NRL appearances during his ten-year career with most of those appearances coming for the Gold Coast Titans between 2018 and 2019.

Lee currently plays for The Dolphins, having made 13 appearances for the Queensland-based club in 2023.