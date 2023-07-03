Wigan Warriors pair Jai Field and Abbas Miski caught up in hilarious Tiktok prank in Manchester

YES, that’s a sentence you probably thought you would never read about two rugby league players.

But, over the weekend, Wigan Warriors pair Jai Field and Abbas Miski were walking in Manchester when the former was scared out of his skin by someone hiding in a bush.

The Tiktok, merely labelled ‘ScaryPrank’ has over 24,000 likes with a number of curious eyes able to spot Field and Miski.

Whilst Miski has his eyes somewhere else, Field is startled by the human bush and literally jumps into the air – much to his teammate’s joy.

The Wigan pair have been instrumental for Matt Peet’s side in Super League 2023 already with both men enjoying great games in the 22-6 win over Huddersfield Giants on Friday night at the DW Stadium.