Super League club’s owner rules them out of Las Vegas trip in 2026

WAKEFIELD TRINITY owner Matt Ellis has ruled his side out of competing at Las Vegas in 2026.

All 12 Super League clubs have been invited to register their interest in taking part in the 2026 version of the Sin City extravaganza, which saw Wigan Warriors demolish Warrington Wolves last weekend.

Alongside Wigan and Warrington, Canberra Raiders, New Zealand Warriors, Penrith Panthers and Cronulla Sharks also made the trip from Australia whilst England Women took on Australia’s Jillaroos.

The event was such a success – with over 45,000 people flocking to Allegiant Stadium – that Super League sides have been invited back for 2026.

But, one team that will not be there is Wakefield Trinity, with Ellis wanting to go on a different journey to begin with after just seeing his club earn promotion back to Super League.

“We’d love to do it, but we probably won’t do it straight away because we’re on a journey and I want the club to get into Challenge Cup finals, into the top four and be pushing for Grand Finals,” Ellis told BBC Radio Leeds.

“I think the teams that go should be at that level. Hopefully this year we can take a step towards that, and then who knows?

“I don’t think it’ll be next year, but in 2027/2028, it’d be interesting to see if we can do it.

“We need to grow the support to get over to Vegas because obviously, we need to be taking a lot of fans over there.

“It’d be great for the club to do it, but I think you’ve got to go as a top-four club, that’s my opinion.”