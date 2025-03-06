Catalans Dragons add to their Super League squad

CATALANS DRAGONS have announced the signing of Léo Darrelatour.

The St Estève XIII Catalan reserve team’s winger has signed a one-and-a-half-year contract and will be tied to the club until the end of the 2026 season.

Having began life in rugby union, progressing through the Union Bordeaux-Bègles academy, USAP and Carcassonne, he joined the Catalans reserve team at the start of the season.

Darrelatour is currently the second top try scorer in the French Elite Championship with 17 tries in 13 appearances in his first season of rugby league.

At the end of the season with the reserve team, he will join the professional squad on a full-time basis.

Darrelatour said: “It’s a huge honour for me to sign this professional contract with Catalans Dragons.

“I want to thank all the people who believed in me and gave me this chance. I can’t wait to give my best to this team.”

Catalans’ sporting director, Neil McIlroy, said: “It’s excellent news that our reserve team continues to train and develop the talents of tomorrow for our professional team.

“Léo quickly adapted from Rugby Union to Rugby League and has been one of the revelations of this season’s Super XIII Championship.

“The challenge for him, with our support, will now be to take his game to the next level and become a Super League player.”