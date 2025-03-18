Super League clubs placed on alert as Canterbury Bulldogs part ways with ex-Wigan Warriors man Ryan Sutton

SUPER LEAGUE clubs have been placed on alert as Canterbury Bulldogs part ways with former Wigan Warriors forward Ryan Sutton.

Having struggled with a number of injury problems since arriving from the Canberra Raiders, Sutton has been released from the remainder of his Bulldogs contract, The Sydney Morning Herald has revealed.

Sutton, who missed a large chunk of the 2024 NRL campaign with knee and hip issues, signed a three-year deal with Canterbury Bulldogs ahead of the 2023 season.

However, the 29-year-old has registered just 13 games for the Bulldogs since joining and is now on the radar of Super League and NRL clubs.

Sutton came through the ranks at Wigan, debuting in 2014 as the forward went on to make 118 appearances for his boyhood club.

Such was his good form that the 29-year-old was snapped up by NRL side Canberra Raiders ahead of the 2019 season – and it’s fair to say he was a big hit Down Under with 75 appearances under his belt in four seasons.

A move to Canterbury in 2023 was expected to help Sutton kick on, but injury and form has seen the ex-Wiganer struggle for game time.