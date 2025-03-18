Jon Wilkin believes Leigh Leopards’ replacement for John Asiata is better than the Hull FC man

SKY SPORTS reporter Jon Wilkin believes that Isaac Liu is better than John Asiata.

It’s a big statement from Wilkin, but Leigh Leopards’ new recruit in Liu has settled in seamlessly at the Leigh Sports Village following Asiata’s off-season move to Hull FC.

Following three seasons with the Leigh Leopards, the Tongan international decided to swap the Leigh Sports Village for the MKM Stadium as part of a major rebuild under new director of rugby Richie Myler and new boss John Cartwright.

It was a move that took people by surprise, but the Leopards replaced Asiata with Gold Coast Titans forward Liu – and Wilkin is impressed.

“Replacing John Asiata was always going to be difficult. He was a landmark signing for Hull FC and then Leigh went out and got Isaac Liu,” Wilkin said on Sky Sports.

“What they got when they signed Isaac Liu was a player that is equal if not better than John Asiata. He uses the threat of running the ball to disguise his passes so well.

“Isaac Liu is not just big and has footwork, he has got skill and creates opportunities. Leigh have been so crisp and clinical in that regard and it starts with Isaac Liu.

“I think Isaac Liu is a better player than John Asiata.”