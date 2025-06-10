Super League clubs to hold crucial meeting on governance

SUPER LEAGUE clubs will hold an important meeting in Leigh today (Tuesday) to discuss how to attract investment into the game, whether from the NRL in Australia or from other sources that have recently shown an interest in taking a stake in Super League.

League Express understands that one of the prime purposes of the meeting is to discuss how such investment could be made, what sort of governance changes might be necessary in order to attract new funding into the game.

The clubs are also expected to hear an update about the strategic review that is currently taking place, headed by former RFL chief executive Nigel Wood, with members of the strategic review team having been co-opted as members of the RFL’s board of directors.

RFL officials are reluctant to speculate on what the outcome of the meeting might be, while confirming that the clubs recognise the importance of the issues at stake.