Jared Waerea-Hargreaves dedicates Hull KR triumph to fans and board

KIWI powerhouse Jared Waerea-Hargreaves dedicated Hull KR’s Wembley win to the club’s supporters, staff, board and the red-and-white half of the city.

The 36-year-old forward won three grand finals in the NRL with Sydney Roosters and has now added a Challenge Cup to his personal cabinet.

The New Zealand star says this trophy compares to his NRL premiership rings and knows what it means to his club.

“It’s all the same,” he said. “Winning’s winning. It’s a good feeling. I’m just super-proud of the boys, how we dug in.

“But it’s not about us, it’s about the people we represent. The people who have gone before us and who we represent every single day.

“Our board, (owner) Neil Hudgell, it’s for them you know. It’s for the people back home and we’re looking forward to a couple of days with them well spent. They deserve it, we deserve it.”

Waerea-Hargreaves will retire at the end of this season, but says the Challenge Cup success has “put a sweetener” on his move to the UK.

“I’ve come over here and I wanted to challenge myself. The club are hungry. I noticed it from day one when I came over here in November how eager and motivated these guys are,” he added.

“It’s shown all year, and it’s been great. For those guys who have been through it, for our leaders, for our staff, that was for them.

“Willie (Peters, the coach) is really proud of the boys and how we stuck in there and came back.

“But it’s really about the city and our community and the people we represent. So it’s cool. It’s cool to do it with some good mates and these are just memories that you’ll cherish forever.

“It feels so good, it feels great. It came down to the wire and was super-tight, but we’ve always shown grit and character.

“It shows it ain’t over until the end. It’s a hell of a feeling, that’s why you play the game.”

Rovers are top of Super League and gunning for more silverware, and Waerea-Hargreaves believes this can be the start.

“Micky McIlorum and myself spoke together straight after. It’s about believing what we have and continuing on that journey we’re on just to believe,” he said.

“It’s what the club’s about. It’s a start and hopefully there are many more trophies to come.”