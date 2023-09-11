Super League frontrunner emerges in race for Dolphins centre Brenko Lee as rivals fall behind

A SUPER LEAGUE frontrunner has emerged in the race for Dolphins centre Brenko Lee as northern hemisphere rivals fall behind.

The future of Lee has been up in the air for most of the 2023 season following another injury-hit year, but the centre started out like a house on fire for the new NRL side.

Playing in 13 games, Lee proved himself to be the devastating runner that everyone knows he can be once he gets on the field, which attracted attention from UK sides.

Wigan Warriors, Huddersfield Giants, Leeds Rhinos and Catalans Dragons have all been linked with moves for the 27-year-old, but Wigan’s signing of Adam Keighran and Huddersfield’s dismissal of speculation has left just Leeds and Catalans in the race.

Now, League Express can reveal that the Dragons are in pole position to snap up Lee for 2024 and beyond, with the French side stealing a march on Leeds.

Despite playing for six first-team NRL sides since debuting back in 2014, the 27-year-old has made less than 100 NRL appearances following spells with Canberra Raiders, Canterbury Bulldogs, Gold Coast Titans, Melbourne Storm, Brisbane Broncos and The Dolphins.

A lot of the question marks surround injuries to his knees and nagging soft tissue problems that have seen the centre sidelined for a number of games in recent years.

However, it appears as though Catalans will be replacing one Australian centre with another.

Click here to purchase a digital edition of League Express.

Click here to purchase an online edition of League Express through pocketmags.com.

League Express is widely available from local newsagents across the north of England.