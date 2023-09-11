Sam Burgess makes definitive statement on Warrington Wolves future

WARRINGTON WOLVES made a bold decision to go with England great Sam Burgess as their head coach for 2024 and 2025.

The ex-South Sydney Rabbitohs enforcer has never been a head coach in the professional game – though he does have experience at the helm of the Orara Valley Axemen in bush rugby league.

However, Burgess has been given a chance by Warrington to make a name for himself as a head coach after staking a claim as one of England’s greatest ever players.

In recent weeks, there has been speculation that Burgess could return to Souths in some capacity in the near future, but the 34-year-old has put those rumours to bed.

“I’ve signed there (Warrington) for two years and I’ll do the two years there for sure,” Burgess said on the Matty Johns Show.

“Simon Moran, Stuart Middleton and Karl Fitzpatrick there have been extremely bold giving me this opportunity so I’m going to repay that with loyalty and if it’s going well, there’s no reason why we won’t stay there.

“I’ll probably say Australia is home, all my family is here but I’ve got a great opportunity over there. It’s a great club, Warrington is a wonderful club.

“I’m really looking forward to it and getting over there and getting my hands on that team and seeing what we can do.

Burgess is set to link up with the Cheshire club in October.

