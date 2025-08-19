Super League Grand Final and Leeds Rhinos-Hull KR Las Vegas ticket sales revealed

SUPER LEAGUE Grand Final tickets are up by 25 percent than at this time last year, with Leeds Rhinos and Hull KR selling 7,000 tickets for their clash in Las Vegas in 2026.

A number of milestones have been hit already in rugby league, and from an attendance perspective, Super League is currently up ten percent on where the competition was last year.

With that in mind, the sport has also hit a million attendances after 100 games which is yet another record smashed in 2025.

Meanwhile, Sky Sports viewing figures are up by 32 percent.

In terms of Old Trafford ticket sales, the number is up 25 percent than at this time last year, with Hull KR and Wigan Warriors currently in the driving seat to make it to Manchester in October.

Meanwhile, Leeds Rhinos and Hull KR have sold 7,000 tickets for their clash in Las Vegas which will take place in 2026 after Wigan and Warrington Wolves made the journey early this year.

Obviously, the Ashes Test Series at the end of the year between England and Australia is also a major focal point, with both Leeds Rhinos’ Headingley and the new Everton Stadium selling out.

Ticket sales on the whole are now at 110,000 which means that almost 40,000 tickets have been sold at Wembley with a target of 65,000-70,000.

Intense marketing will come in September in order to drive ticket sales for the Wembley clash on Saturday, 25 October.