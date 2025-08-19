Derek Beaumont jumps to Nigel Wood’s aid following criticisms over Salford Red Devils debacle

LEIGH LEOPARDS owner Derek Beaumont has jumped to RFL chairman Nigel Wood’s aid following criticism aimed at him over the Salford Red Devils debacle.

On Friday, the Red Devils called for the fixture against Wakefield Trinity over the weekend to be cancelled due to serious player welfare concerns.

But, the issue at Salford has been raging since last November, when the club asked for an advance of their central distribution funding to be able to pay their players.

14 players have since left the Red Devils, whilst the club remains financially destitute despite the ascension of new owners earlier in the year.

Wood, who returned as interim chairman following the departure of Simon Johnson, took over as permanent chairman in June to lead a strategic review into the sport.

Salford, of course, has taken centre stage, but the demise of the Red Devils continues to occur, with people taking aim at Wood and the lack of action on social media.

However, Beaumont, who was a big driver behind reinstating Wood in the governing body, took to X to defend him.

Beaumont posted on X: “Some of the comments on here. The decisions were taken by the previous board and chair of the RFL along with the then chair and board of RLC which contained the same person that was also the chair of the special measures committee that Salford were under in 2024.

“It was that situation and those decisions that led to the council members overwhelmingly voting to change the chair and board. To criticise the current board and yet again Nigel Wood is inappropriate. He and his newly formed board are working excessively to deal with what was inherited whilst reviewing and implementing on the go.

“Judge them on what they deliver and are accountable for. Yes the executives involved currently remain and the whole process is as I understand it being investigated.

“As an owner due to play them next at home when other clubs have played them twice at home already our club is financially compromised. That position evolving was notified in writing by me in November and continually therein reserving my clubs rights in full which still remains the case. I will reserve that position until such time as the full outcome is known and continue to support Nigel and the new board of the RFL whilst they navigate this situation.

“They are left to pick up the pieces and we should be respectful to that process and that the clubs identified issues with how the game was being run and took action. It’s not a time for I told you so but for solving the issue effectively and promptly which I am confident will be the case.

“From a @LeighLeopardsRL perspective we will keep our members partners and supporters updated as efficiently as we can.

“I am currently seeing this on a flight to the states on pleasure and potential rugby business but will take tight grip on what ensues in the best interests of our stakeholders referred to and communicate effectively.”