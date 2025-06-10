Super League-linked forward Josh Papalii admits Canberra Raiders exit

SUPER LEAGUE-LINKED forward Josh Papalii has admitted that he will be leaving Canberra Raiders at the end of the 2025 NRL campaign.

Papalii has played his entire NRL career with the Green Machine, playing over 300 games for the Raiders as well double-figure caps for Australia and Samoa.

But with the 33-year-old entering the twilight of his career, Canberra are set to look elsewhere for their forward firepower, leaving Papalii free to leave.

And the hulking prop has been heavily linked with a move to Super League in recent months, with St Helens one of those clubs speculated to be interested in him.

“I think when it comes to the end of 2025, it will be the last time people see myself in a green jersey,” Papalii said this week on Chris Coleman’s show on iHeart Radio.

“That’s just where the club’s at at the moment and where I’m at. Obviously, I would love to keep playing on – but it just won’t be in Canberra.

“I would be lying if I said there wasn’t (disappointment), because I love Canberra.

“You’re not going to find too many players that bleed green more than I do.”