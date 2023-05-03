Super League-linked forward Martin Taupau makes future admission

IT only seems two minutes since that Samoan international forward Martin Taupau was linked to Super League.

Even at the beginning of the year, when Taupau didn’t have a club due to the Collective Bargaining Agreement fallout in the NRL, there were strong rumours that the 33-year-old could be heading for UK shores.

However, after becoming a key part of the Brisbane Broncos’ charge to the summit of the NRL ladder, Taupau wants to prolong his stay in Queensland for as long as possible.

“Me and my family are enjoying our time here and hopefully we get to prolong that,” Taupau told the Daily Telegraph.

“That is the long-term goal for me but … it is a performance-based industry. You’ve got to play some great football, and at the end hopefully get rewarded.

“Retirement has never been in any of my thought processes.

“I’ve invested so much time and money into getting my body ready physically, mentally and spiritually. I’ve worked with a lot of great people that help me prepare.”

Taupau played over 150 games for the Manly Sea Eagles before moving onto pastures new at Brisbane, but he has no hard feelings with his former club.

“I was pretty much unemployed for three months at the back-end of last year, so I am very grateful to the Broncs for the opportunity they presented,” Taupau continued.

“Every single week I have to repay that by training really hard and performing.

“From the board, CEO, coaching staff right down to the admin … and an amazing playing group … the culture here is just phenomenal.

“When I walked through the doors I felt like this is my family. This is what I call home.”