St Helens still favourites to win a fifth consecutive Super League Grand Final

WE are ten rounds into the 2023 Super League season.

That means we are over a third of the way through the competition and as things stand, Wigan Warriors and Warrington Wolves top the table with 16 points.

Of course, points difference means that Matt Peet’s men are indeed first ahead of Daryl Powell’s, but those two sides have certainly set the pace in 2023 so far.

In third, surprise package Hull KR are just two points behind Warrington and Wigan, losing just three games with Catalans Dragons and Salford Red Devils in fourth and fifth respectively on 12 points.

Reigning champions St Helens sit in sixth with five wins from nine games as Leigh Leopards and Leeds Rhinos sit behind Paul Wellens’ men on points difference.

Huddersfield Giants are in ninth on eight points as Hull FC sit in tenth on just six.

Bringing up the rear are the Castleford Tigers on four points and Wakefield Trinity who are still yet to register a win in 2023.

Despite Saints’ shaky start to the Super League season, however, they are still firm favourites with Skybet with odds of 15/8 to win the Grand Final with Wigan and Warrington unsurprisingly in second and third with odds of 5/2 and 11/4 respectively.

The odds in full:

St Helens – 15/8

Wigan Warriors – 5/2

Warrington Wolves – 11/4

Catalans Dragons – 12/1

Huddersfield Giants – 12/1

Leeds Rhinos – 16/1

Hull Kingston Rovers – 20/1

Salford Red Devils – 25/1

Leigh Leopards – 125/1

Castleford Tigers – 250/1

Hull FC – 250/1

Wakefield Trinity – 1000/1