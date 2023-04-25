Super League-linked halfback Kyle Flanagan set for major move

SUPER LEAGUE-linked halfback Kyle Flangan is set for a major move.

That’s according to infamous Australian journalist, The Mole, who has claimed – in his latest Wide World of Sports column – that the Canterbury Bulldogs playmaker could be heading for the Manly Sea Eagles.

It wouldn’t be any coincidence considering that Flanagan’s father, Shane, is the assistant coach to Anthony Seibold at the Sea Eagles.

24-year-old Kyle is out of contract at the end of the 2023 NRL season, with The Mole claiming that the “Sea Eagles are considering bringing him in and moving veteran Daly Cherry-Evans to five-eighth, then shifting the giant Josh Schuster to backrow or centre.”

Only last season, Flanagan was linked with a move to the Leeds Rhinos as well as Hull FC, but those moves never materialised with the halfback staying at Canterbury to fight for his place.

However, despite doing so under Mick Potter – who took over as interim coach following Trent Barrett’s sacking – he has failed to register a try or an assist in eight games under new boss Cameron Ciraldo.