Super League-linked Sydney Roosters pair Jared Waerea-Hargreaves and Daniel Tupou sign deals

SUPER LEAGUE-linked Sydney Roosters pair Jared Waerea-Hargreaves and Daniel Tupou have signed deals.

Both Waerea-Hargreaves and Tupou had been linked with a move to the northern hemisphere but the pair have now signed new contracts with the Chooks.

The pair have etched one-year extensions which means that they will fight against new signings Spencer Leniu, Dom Young and Lewis Murphy for a space in the side.

It means that Super League sides will have to look elsewhere for two experienced veterans.