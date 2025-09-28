Super League play-off attendances reveal as Leigh Leopards and Leeds Rhinos smash five-digit numbers

THE Super League play-offs kicked off on Friday night when Leigh Leopards hosted Wakefield Trinity at the Progress with Unity Stadium.

10,011 people made it inside the newly-named Progress with Unity venue to watch the Leopards dismantle Daryl Powell’s side with ease in a 26-10 triumph.

At Headingley on Saturday night, 11,108 people flocked to Leeds to watch a pulsating encounter that was only concluded when Shane Wright scored an incredible last-gasp try after the hooter had sounded.

That fixture ended 16-14, but it will live long in the memory of all those who watched it.