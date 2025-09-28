Super League Team of the Week as Leigh Leopards, Leeds Rhinos and St Helens men star

WHO made League Express‘ Super League Team of the Week?

1. Lachie Miller – Leeds Rhinos

Didn’t deserve to be on the losing side against St Helens.

2. Jon Bennison – St Helens

Proved his worth.

3. Harry Robertson – St Helens

Delivered an insane moment of magic for Saints to win last minute against Leeds.

4. Tesi Niu – Leigh Leopards

Proved unstoppable at times against Wakefield.

5. Josh Charnley – Leigh Leopards

Took so many metre-eating runs out of defence.

6. Jake Connor – Leeds Rhinos

Had been the best halfback on the pitch against St Helens until the last seconds.

7. Lachlan Lam – Leigh Leopards

Pulled the strings in Leigh’s win over Wakefield.

8. Alex Walmsley – St Helens

Enjoyed one of his best games in the middle against Leeds.

9. Edwin Ipape – Leigh Leopards

Magnificent down the middle against Wakefield.

10. Joe Ofahengaue – Leigh Leopards

Another strong display.

11. Curtis Sironen – St Helens

A number of superb runs.

12. James McDonnell – Leeds Rhinos

Was impressive in the second-row.

13. Morgan Knowles – St Helens

Was everywhere for Saints in the win over Leeds.