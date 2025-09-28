Super League Team of the Week as Leigh Leopards, Leeds Rhinos and St Helens men star

WHO made League Express‘ Super League Team of the Week?
1. Lachie Miller – Leeds Rhinos
Didn’t deserve to be on the losing side against St Helens.
2. Jon Bennison – St Helens
Proved his worth.
3. Harry Robertson – St Helens
Delivered an insane moment of magic for Saints to win last minute against Leeds.
4. Tesi Niu – Leigh Leopards
Proved unstoppable at times against Wakefield.
5. Josh Charnley – Leigh Leopards
Took so many metre-eating runs out of defence.
6. Jake Connor – Leeds Rhinos
Had been the best halfback on the pitch against St Helens until the last seconds.
7. Lachlan Lam – Leigh Leopards
Pulled the strings in Leigh’s win over Wakefield.
8. Alex Walmsley – St Helens
Enjoyed one of his best games in the middle against Leeds.
9. Edwin Ipape – Leigh Leopards
Magnificent down the middle against Wakefield.
10. Joe Ofahengaue – Leigh Leopards
Another strong display.
11. Curtis Sironen – St Helens
A number of superb runs.
12. James McDonnell – Leeds Rhinos
Was impressive in the second-row.
13. Morgan Knowles – St Helens
Was everywhere for Saints in the win over Leeds.